Video of IIT-Mandi Director Speaking About His 'Exorcism Act' Sparks Controversy

In the video, he narrated how he had traveled to Chennai in 1993 to help a friend whose family was "affected by ghosts." He said that he had started performing the thoughts and wisdom in the Bhagavad Gita as well as chanting "Hare Rama, Hare Krishna." He said in the video that he then saw his friend's father performing a "ghastly dance." "You could feel that he is being completely devoured by the evil spirit," the director is heard saying.

The video was posted on a YouTube channel called 'Learn Gita Live Gita'. The tagline of the channel reads: "Project by IITIANS who live Gita." The 'About' section of the page reads, "For the peace and prosperity of society, we, a group of IIT graduates, work among the school and college students as well as working professionals to impart the teachings of Bhagavad Gita systematically."