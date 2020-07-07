Ventilator-Equipped Hosp at Nitish Kumar’s House; Tejashwi Reacts
Patna Medical College issued an order to deploy 6 doctors, 3 nurses, and a ventilator at the house of Nitish Kumar.
A ventilator equipped hospital will be set up at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reported ANI.
According to the news agency, Patna Medical College issued an order to deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the official residence of Nitish Kumar, after Secretary of the Health Department directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.
An order issued by the Director, PMCH, read, “According to the orders given by the Additional Secretary, Health Department, Bihar over the phone, in view of the controlling the spread of coronavirus infection and keeping the preventive measures in mind a ventilator-equipped hospital is to be operated at the Chief Minister’s residence. For this, doctors and nurses working at PMCH are being deputed in three shifts.”
Reacting strongly to the decision taken by the authorities, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav said:
"When CM's sample is sent for COVID-19 test, reports are received in 2 hours. But in the case of common men, it takes over 5-7 days. Now CM residence has been turned into a ventilator-equipped hospital, while poor people are suffering due to lack of medical facilities."
Earlier, on Tuesday, it was reported that a relative of the chief minister, who was living in his residence, has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ANI, Kumar had got himself tested for coronavirus earlier on Saturday after he along with 4 staff members attended an event in which one COVID-19 positive person had participated in.
His test reports are said to have come negative.
