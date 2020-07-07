Ventilator-Equipped Hosp at Nitish Kumar’s House; Tejashwi Reacts

A ventilator equipped hospital will be set up at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, reported ANI.

According to the news agency, Patna Medical College issued an order to deploy six doctors, three nurses, and a ventilator at the official residence of Nitish Kumar, after Secretary of the Health Department directed the hospital to do so as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

An order issued by the Director, PMCH, read, “According to the orders given by the Additional Secretary, Health Department, Bihar over the phone, in view of the controlling the spread of coronavirus infection and keeping the preventive measures in mind a ventilator-equipped hospital is to be operated at the Chief Minister’s residence. For this, doctors and nurses working at PMCH are being deputed in three shifts.”