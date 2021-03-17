US Cong Report Warns Indian Govt Over Handling of Farmers’ Protest

The report states that, “By some accounts, the crackdown on dissent has been excessive and reflective of a broader trend towards authoritarianism in India.”

A congressional aide confirmed that if CRS has published a report, it indicates that the ongoing farm protest might have generated some interest in the US Congress.

“India’s democracy and human rights record might present a challenge for Biden’s administration in formulating its policies towards India and the Indo-Pacific,” the report adds.