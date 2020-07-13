UP Min Gets Houses on Street Painted Saffron, Complaint Registered
Two complaints have been registered for painting houses without owner’s consent.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister of Civil Aviation and Gopal Gupta "Nandi" has landed in a controversy after got all the houses in his lane painted saffron on his birthday.
Some houses also have images of gods and goddesses painted on them
- 01/03(Photo: <b>The Quint</b>)
- 02/03(Photo: <b>The Quint</b>)
- 03/03(Photo: <b>The Quint</b>)
At least two complaints have been registered for painting the houses without the owner's consent, ANI reported on Monday, 13 July.
“Two persons filed complaints that their houses were forcefully painted saffron by some people. A complaint has been registered. The probe on,” Ashutosh Mishra SP Crime was quoted by ANI as saying.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details. )
