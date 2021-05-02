UP Ambulance Driver Booked For 'False Remark' Against State Govt

Vicky Agrihari, an ambulance driver from Uttar Pradesh, has been booked for a ‘false and disrecpectable’ remark against the state government. The Jaunpur district administration filed an FIR against the private ambulance driver for allegedly remarking on the Oxygen supply provided by the state.

Hospital staff and authorities have reportedly claimed that Agrihari was not admitting COVID patients to the district government hospital by making a false allegation that there was no bed or oxygen. He has also been accused for wrongly providing oxygen to patients outside the district hospital.