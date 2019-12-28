2 Andhra Tourists Die After Collapsing at Goa’s Sunburn Festival

Two music enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival died after collapsing near the venue in North Goa district.

A senior police official said that the duo, identified as Sai Prasad and Venkat, were taken to a hospital in Mapusa but were declared dead.

The two began to feel uneasy when they were standing outside the venue of the Sunburn festival at Vagatore beach village, waiting for the gates to open on Friday afternoon, 27 December, police said.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Utkrisht Prasoon said that the incident occurred around 3 pm. They were taken to state-run Azilo Hospital in Mapusa town, where they were declared dead.