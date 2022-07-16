Bomb Blast Near School in Bihar's Gaya, 2 Children Injured
The children received minor injuries, said SSP Harpreet Kaur.
Two children were left injured when a country-made bomb blast near a school in Bihar's Gaya on Saturday, 16 July, news agency ANI reported.
The incident happened under the jurisdiction limits of Wazirganj police station.
Speaking about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur said that the children had received minor injuries and probe is underway.
"They have received minor injuries. A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog team have been sent to the spot. Further probe is underway," she said.
The victims were identified as 10-year-old Satyendra Kumar Manjhi and Niraj Kumar Manjhi (9), according to IANS.
The explosion took place at the government primary school, Murgiyachak.
“The students were playing inside the school campus when the explosion took place. Four students also came under the impact of the explosion and fell unconscious. We have sent a bomb and dog squad at the school for investigation,” Kaur was quoted saying by the news agency.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.