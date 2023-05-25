Why Did a Controversy Erupt Over Incense at Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra?

"I feel if a tradition is going on for years, it should not be stopped. This issue concerns the sansthan (the temple body) and the villagers. In Maharashtra you will find many temples and mosque where you will see fraternity between Hindus and Muslims," said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in a press conference on Saturday, 20 May.

What tradition was Thackeray talking about? What is the controversy surrounding Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra that grabbed headlines for all of last week? Let's look at the details.

Where is the temple located? The Trimbakeshwar temple is located in the Trimbak town of the Nashik district. It is a centuries-old Shiva temple and a major pilgrimage point frequented by devotees from across Maharashtra. The Godavari river originates on the hill near the temple.

What transpired on Saturday, 13 May? A religious procession was taken out by the Muslim community in the town in the evening hours of Saturday, 13 May, in which 25-30 people participated. When the procession reached Trimbakeshwar temple, a few youngsters stopped at the north door of the temple and tried to stand on the inside steps to spread the incense (dhoop) in the general direction of the deity as per tradition. However, they were stopped by the security guards posted there, who refused to let them get on the steps.