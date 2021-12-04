Solar Eclipse December 2021 Live Stream: When, Where & How to Watch Surya Grahan
Total solar eclipse will only be visible from Antarctica.
A solar eclipse will be visible from different parts of the world on 4 December 2021. It is going to be the last solar eclipse of the year 2021.
As per National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), some people in the Southern Hemisphere will be able to witness a total or partial eclipse of the Sun.
However, it further confirms that the total solar eclipse will only be visible from Antarctica.
On the other hand, a partial solar eclipse will be visible to viewers from parts of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia.
Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan in Hindi, will not be visible from any part of India on 4 December 2021.
How & Where to Watch Surya Grahan Live Stream in India?
People from different parts of India can check out total solar eclipse on 4 December on various livestreams. NASA will also live stream solar eclipse on its official YouTube channel and nasa.gov/nasalive.
Solar Eclipse 4 December Timing
According to timeanddate.com, partial solar eclipse will be visible from 05:29 am UTC on Saturday, 4 December 2021. It will be followed by full eclipse at 07am UTC. The greatest eclipse will takes place at 07:33 UTC, which will be followed by the conclusion of full eclipse at 08:06 am UTC, and partial eclipse at 09:37 am UTC.
