At least 83 people were killed by lightning in various districts of Bihar, and 24 in Uttar Pradesh while many people were reported to be injured as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed several areas of north India on Thursday, 25 June, a government official told IANS.Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."I've received tragic news about the death of many people due to heavy rain and lightning strikes in some districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The state governments are engaged in relief work. I express condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this disaster," PM Modi said.Out of the 83 dead in Bihar, 13 people were killed in Gopalganj district alone.Eight people were killed in Madhubani and Nawada district each, six each in Bhagalpur and Siwan, and five each in Banka, Darbhanga and East Champaran districts.Apart from this, three persons were killed by lightning in Khagaria and Aurangabad districts each, two each in Jehanabad, Kishanganj, West Champaran, Jamui, Purnia, Supaul, Kaimur and Buxar and one each died in Saran, Shivhar, Samastipur, Madhepura and Sitamarhi, according to officials.Gopalganj District Collector Arshad Aziz told IANS that according to information received so far, 12 to 13 people have died in lightning strikes in the district. He appealed to the people to remain indoors during the rain and not to stand under trees if outside.The injured have been admitted in hospitals.Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, 24 people died in lightning strikes in the state amid heavy rain and thunderstorm. Out of them, nine died in Deoria district alone.Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal told IANS, "Amid rain and thunderstorms, 24 people have died due to lightning strikes in various districts of the state today - one in Kushinagar, one in Fatehpur, one in Unnao, 9 in Deoria, 2 in Barabanki, 6 in Prayagraj, 3 in Ambedkar Nagar and 1 person has died in Balrampur."