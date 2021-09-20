Karnataka: 3 Arrested For 'Didn't Spare Mahatma Gandhi' Threat to BJP Leaders

In 2010, the Supreme Court had ordered the “removal of all illegal structures built after 29 September 2009 in public places”. The Karnataka government is implementing the same, which is being monitored by the Karnataka High Court.

The demolition of the temple in Nanjangud had caused a political commotion in the state, with several political and religious leaders speaking out against the demolitions.

Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP for hurting Hindu sentiments. “The BJP government is responsible for this act against Hindu sentiments. Alternate arrangements should be made immediately to restore,” Siddaramaiah had tweeted on 11 September.

Meanwhile, Mysore MP and BJP leader Prathap Simha said that only temples were being targeted, reported the daily. Hindu groups also held protests against the BJP government in Mysuru and Mangaluru.

After the adverse reactions, CM Bommai ordered a halt to the demolitions last week, saying that his government ‘will examine the court orders and issue fresh directives to the districts’.

In July, the state chief secretary had said that there were 6,395 illegal religious structures in the state.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and Hindustan Times)