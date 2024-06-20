The Quint's 'Manual Scavenging' Project Wins Honourable Mention at SOPA Awards

We are happy to announce that The Quint has won an Honourable Mention at the Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards 2024. Another of our stories was also a finalist at the awards.
Our special interactive series 'HELLHOLE: The Reality of Manual Scavenging in India' won the Honourable Mention in the 'Excellence in Journalistic Innovation' category in the Regional Group at the SOPA Awards 2024.
Besides, our video story 'Many Anti-Conversion Arrests in UP Defy the Law They Are Based On' was the finalist in the 'Excellence in Video Reporting' category in the Regional Group at the Awards.
The Quint was up against two more regional publications in both the categories.
More About 'Many Anti-Conversion Arrests in UP Defy the Law They Are Based On'
Published in 2023, The Quint's story unearthed how several right-wing members or groups routinely showed up at Christian events and levelled allegations of forceful religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh.
While the law categorically states who can be the complainant in cases of forceful religious conversion, an investigation by The Quint revealed major loopholes in its application.
Read the story here.
More About 'Hellhole: The Reality of Manual Scavenging in India'
This special interactive by The Quint Lab was a five-part series on the plight of the manual scavengers in India.
Deaths of manual scavengers is a frequent phenomenon in India. But hidden behind these headlines lie real human stories.
This multimedia immersive took a closer look at some of these stories.
These stories depict India's ugly reality of manual scavenging — a profession criminalised by the law but practiced across India.
Read the interactive story here.
