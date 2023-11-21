ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Delhi Govt and Fukuoka Prefectural Govt Extend 'Friendship Agreement' Until 2026

This friendship agreement between the two cities was first signed in March 2007 and is now extended until March 2026

A 35-member delegation from Japan's Fukuoka Prefectural Government visited Delhi on on Monday, 20 November, to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and extended a 'friendship agreement' for three, ie till 31 March 2026.

The meeting was held to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 'twinning agreement', where Kejriwal and delegation head and Vice Governor Akie Omagari signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Cabinet ministers of the Delhi government also attended the meeting.

"Over the past 15 years, both cities have engaged in various activities in art and cultural exchanges, environmental technology, and student/youth exchange programs," a statement released by Delhi government said.
Environment & Education Among Major Concerns

"Our friendship agreement of the last 15 years, in particular, has brought both cities closer by way of mutual cooperation, exchanges, and benefits, especially in the fields of environment, art and culture, archaeology, and recently in the field of education," said Kejriwal in his address.

He further added that, "The government of Delhi believes that increased cooperation activities will further harness the potential in the spheres of environment, which has been a major concern for us and also in health, education and other areas by way of more mutual exchanges."

Meanwhile, Omagari in her address said, “In this year's December, I'm delighted that there is a visit by Delhi Government Art and Culture delegates, and we're looking forward to it. Also in the field of environment, so far 24 experts have visited Fukuoka, and they have also gone through a training programme called the International Environment Expert Training programme. For decarbonisation and the improvement of the environment. If we can do something together, that'll be very delightful for us."

Topics:  Delhi   Japan   Delhi Government 

