Taliban Claims NRFA Leader Massoud, Former VP Saleh Have Escaped to Tajikistan

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday said that he had been told that National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) leader Ahmad Massoud, and former vice president Amrullah Saleh, have escaped to neighbouring Tajikistan, Reuters reported.

Taliban members could be seen standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound in pictures shared on social media.

“Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured,” Mujahid told a news conference.

Massoud said in a Twitter message that he was safe but gave no further details, Reuters reported.