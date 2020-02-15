‘Suspend Him’: Bihar’s Health Min as Cop Fails to Recognise Him
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has asked for suspension of a police officer who failed to recognise the minister while he was at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a hospital in Bihar’s Siwan district on Friday, 14 February.
The minister can be heard saying, “Kyun aise logon ko khada karte hain aap log jo mantri ko nahi pehchanta ho? Mantri ko rok raha hai. Isko suspend karvaaiye (Why have you deployed such people who do not recognise ministers? He is stopping a minister. He should be suspended).”
According to CNN News18, the police officer identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ganesh Chauhan was deputed for security at the ceremony and only VIPs were allowed to go on the stage. As the police officer failed to recognise the minister, he attempted to stop him.
Reacting to the comments made by Pandey, Leader of Opposition (Bihar) and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that he was “shocked” to see the minister “bragging about his entitlement.”
In 2019, the health minister faced a massive criticism for asking for the score of the India versus Pakistan World Cup cricket match on 16 June during a meeting held for increasing encephalitis death toll in Bihar.
