Superstar Rajinikanth Won’t Support Any Party in TN polls: Report

On December 29, Rajinikanth announced his decision to quit politics citing his health reasons. While opting out of the elections, Rajinikanth requested his fans to accept his decisions and asserted that he will continue to serve people without the need of entering into politics.

In his three-page letter to his fans, the superstar wrote, "I know that I might upset a lot of my fans, party members and well-wishers with this decision but I don’t want to ruin the lives of thousands and lakhs by picking up something I cannot fulfill. Despite the vaccine promise, it is still not the right time to be out in public and put many lives in danger. I want to thank Murthy for quitting a famous national party to join my cause. He is a pillar of great support and strength.” He was scheduled to announce his party's name on December 31 after naming Arjunamurthy as his soon-to-be-launched party's chief coordinator, while Tamilaruvi Manian was made supervisor of the party's formation.