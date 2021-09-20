'Baffled': Sunil Jakhar After Rawat Says Congress to Fight Polls Under Sidhu
"It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection as CM," he said.
Sunil Kumar Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief who was in the reckoning for the state’s chief minister post, on Monday termed Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat’s comments that the state elections will be fought under Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as "baffling".
“On the swearing-in day of Shri Charanjit Channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position,” he tweeted.
On Sunday, Rawat had said that under the current political circumstances, the upcoming assembly elections would be fought under Sidhu, who is extremely popular.
“It (Congress face for upcoming state assembly polls) will be decided by the Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with the Chief Minister’s cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is very popular,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Reacting to Jakhar’s tweet, Congress leader Harminder Singh Gill said, “Only he (Sunil Jakhar) can comment on the statement he has made. This decision (Charanjit Channi as CM) is party high command’s decision, not just Harish Rawat Ji’s decision.”
BJP leader Amit Malviya also took to social media and said Channi had been made the CM only to hold the seat for Sidhu, which is a huge insult to the entire Dalit community.
“This is a huge insult to the entire Dalit community if Charanjit Singh Channi has been made the CM, only to hold the seat for Navjot Singh Sidhu, the chosen Gandhi family loyalist. This completely undermines the Dalit empowerment narrative being peddled by the Congress. Shame,” he said.
Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that Jakhar refused to be appointed deputy CM on Sunday.
Two Congress workers had called up Jakhar even before the party had announced Channi’s name as the new CM of Punjab and offered him the post of deputy CM. Jakhar refused the post both times, saying he was not ‘hankering for any post’, reported the daily. However, he also said he would never quit the Congress party.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)
