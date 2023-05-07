Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

For The Indian Express, Upma Gautam, Priya Das, and Deeksha B Tewari delve into why it might do India good to decriminalise drug usage. They make the argument that penalising "recreational use" of drugs increases the burden on our courts since cases under this category constitute 60 percent of the total Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances cases reported in India. But more importantly, they point that the current laws ascribe anyone using drugs as a "culprit" rather than the "victim" that they might be.