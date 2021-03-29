Strict Action For Violating COVID Norms on Holi: Delhi Police
DDMA had ordered that there won’t be public celebrations in the national capital region.
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday, 29 March 2021 said that it will take action against people who flout the COVID guidelines issued in the view of Holi and other festivities.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on 23 March, 2021 had imposed restrictions in the national capital region during the upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navratri.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said that in the view of COVID pandemic, patrolling has been intensified during Holi.
“Pickets have been placed by the district police in their respective areas. Patrolling has been increased. Police are focusing on those who are involved in drunken driving and action will be taken against them,” he said.
Biswal warned that strict action will be taken by the police against those violating COVID protocols. “As public gathering is not allowed this year during Holi celebrations, strict action will be taken against those who do not adhere to coronavirus protocols. Delhi Police appeals to the public to celebrate Holi with their family members at home,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police made arrangements to check cases of drunken driving and over-speeding .
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Choudhary said that special checking teams have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violators.
“Special traffic police checking teams along with PCR and local police teams have been stationed on various roads and strategic locations or intersections across Delhi”.
Earlier this week, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava instructed the police to ensure ‘optimal’ visibility of the force. He also asked his officers to follow safety guidelines and strictly enforce the orders issued by DDMD.
(With Inputs from PTI)
