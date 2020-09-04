Fire Situation on IOC-Chartered Oil Tanker Under Control: Reports
The New Diamond was chartered by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and was en route to Paradip in Odisha.
On Thursday, 3 September, a fire broke out on a fully loaded supertanker off the east coast of Sri Lanka. However, it was later brought under control, reported Reuters, citing a spokesman for the Sri Lankan navy.
According to The Indian Express there were a total of 23 crew members on ship, out of which one member was reported missing and one was injured.
According to ANI, the Indian Coast Guard has said: “22 out of 23 crew onboard Sri Lankan oil tanker MT New Diamond have been rescued safely.”
“Search for one missing crew (Filipino) is in progress. No oil spill reported in the area. Two emergency towing vessels are being deployed by India for MT New Diamond.”Indian Coast Guard
MORE ABOUT THE OIL TANKER
The vessel is called The New Diamond and is a very large crude carrier (VLCC). Chartered by the Indian Oil Corporation and en route to Paradip in Odisha, The New Diamond was carrying the equivalent of approximately 2 million barrels of oil, reported Reuters, citing Refinitiv data.
Lankan navy ships were thereby deployed to conduct the rescue operation. Indian Cost Guard ships Shaurya, Sarang, Samudra Paheredar and Dornier Aircraft were also deployed to assist in the fire-fighting mission.
HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?
The fire started in the engine room of The New Diamond and later spread across to other parts of the tanker, the report added.
Sri Lankan navy spokesperson Capt Indika Silva has informed that by the time the Sri Lankan navy reached the spot, 19 crew members had escaped on lifeboats and were picked up Lankan ships.
Eventually, the captain and two more crew members left the vessel, while the navy ships tried to douse the fire, reported The Indian Express.
