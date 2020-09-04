Fire Situation on IOC-Chartered Oil Tanker Under Control: Reports

The vessel is called The New Diamond and is a very large crude carrier (VLCC). Chartered by the Indian Oil Corporation and en route to Paradip in Odisha, The New Diamond was carrying the equivalent of approximately 2 million barrels of oil, reported Reuters, citing Refinitiv data.

Lankan navy ships were thereby deployed to conduct the rescue operation. Indian Cost Guard ships Shaurya, Sarang, Samudra Paheredar and Dornier Aircraft were also deployed to assist in the fire-fighting mission.