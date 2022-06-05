Bengaluru's New Baiyappanahalli Terminal to Start Operations on 6 June
The station which is named after Bharat Ratna recipient Sir M Visvesvaraya, is built at a cost of Rs 315 crore.
Trains will start plying from Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli railway terminal on 6 June. This will also be the city's first fully air-conditioned terminal.
The formal inauguration of the terminal will take place later.
The station which is named after Bharat Ratna recipient Sir M Visvesvaraya, is built at a cost of Rs 315 crore. Despite its completion last year, the terminal was not in commercial use.
The Sir MV Terminal is inspired by the architecture of the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. The terminal will cater to 50,000 passengers commuting in 50 different trains.
The three new trains — Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express, Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express and the Patna Weekly Humsafar Express, will dock in the Baiyappanahalli yard which covers an area of 4,200 square metres.
The Sir MV Terminal in the Baiyappanhalli yard will also help reduce the line congestion at KSR Bangalore city terminal and the Yashwanthpur terminal, and also allow more trains that run between West and Southern regions.
The station building at Baiyappanahalli is constructed with centralised air conditioning and other state-of-the-art amenities. The terminal will have seven platforms connected by an over bridge and a subway along with a lobby, waiting halls, food court, VIP lounge, and digital real-time passenger information system.
It also has a recycling unit for clean water with a capacity of 4 lakh litres and a centralised water harvesting system. The terminal also encompasses a large parking space that can accommodate more than 250 four-wheelers and over 900 two-wheelers.
