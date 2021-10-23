Singapore Removes India, 5 Other Countries From Travel Restrictions List
However, travellers from these countries will face strict border measures.
Singapore on Saturday, 23 October, removed India and five other South Asian nations from its travel restriction list, PTI reported.
The country's health ministry said that Wednesday onwards, all travellers with a "14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore."
However, the ministry added that travellers from these countries will face strict border measures, including a "10-day, stay-home notice period at a dedicated facility."
In a release, the ministry said it had reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the six South Asian countries.
Health minister Ong Ye Kung said that since the situation in these countries had become stable, "There is no longer a need for strict rules that prevent travellers from these countries from landing here," the Straits Times quoted Kung as saying during a virtual press conference.
The ministry said the changes would come into effect on Wednesday, adding that measures for travellers from Singapore's neighbours, Malaysia and Indonesia, would also be loosened.
(With inputs from Straits Times, PTI)
