Schools Shut, Haven Lost: Children From Broken Households Struggle to Survive

But she could stay there for only about eight months until this school was also shut due to the second lockdown. Once during this period, her mother Dulahari Purty visited with bruises and hurt all over her body and spent a night at the hostel. "She claimed his elder son had assaulted her and asked her to leave the house," recalls Sasmita Kar, the teacher-cum-caretaker at the hostel.

When the second lockdown was imposed in April this year, Palo returned to her family again and was this time made to work as a help to an elderly couple for a monthly pay of Rs 1,000, of which she did not get to keep even a penny.

"A lot of children are not getting food to eat, and many are seen begging on the streets,” says Sarpanch Oram. “The ration due to them in lieu of the mid-day meal they got at school are not reaching them. And their parents, unable to provide for them, are forcing them to work instead."

Palo has been brought back to her hostel since the easing of restrictions in August. Currently a student of Class 6 and the most educated member of her family, she wants to become a teacher.