UP Govt Declares 10 sq km Area of Mathura-Vrindavan as Pilgrimage Site
The Adityanath-led government also banned the sale of liquor and meat in the prescribed area.
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, 10 September, declared the 10 sq km area of Mathura-Vrindavan, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishna, as a pilgrimage site and banned the sale of liquor and meat in the prescribed area.
“UP Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath today (Friday) declared a total of 22 municipal wards falling in 10 sq km of the area, keeping Shri Krishna’s birthplace in the centre of Mathura-Vrindavan, as a pilgrimage site,” said the UP CMO.
On 30 August, Adityanath had imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Mathura. “Saints and public representatives are of the view that liquor and meat shouldn’t be consumed here,” he was quoted as saying at the Krishnotsava 2021 programme in Lucknow by ANI.
He had said the administration would counsel and train those engaged in such activities to shift to a different trade.
He had even recommended that those involved in selling meat or liquor shift to the milk trade, which would help Mathura become a top milk producer once again, PTI had reported.
