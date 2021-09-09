Int'l Community Will Have to Clear Out Afghanistan Mess: Putin Hints at US Role

Global security is facing serious challenges and the system of strategic stability has gone all downhill, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the 13th BRICS Summit, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 9 September.

Putin said rather than ending, regional conflicts have erupted once again and become more violent.

"US and its allies' withdrawal from Afghanistan has led to a new crisis and it's still unclear how this will affect regional and global security. That's why it is for good reason that our countries have paid special attention to this issue," Putin said during the summit, which was held virtually.

Putin said they all want Afghanistan to cease to be a threat to its neighbours "or a source of drug trafficking and terrorism" and said they want Afghans to live with peace and dignity on their soil.