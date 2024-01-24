Russian Military Airplane With 65 Onboard Crashes in Belgorod Near Ukraine

A Russian Ilyushin-76 military transport plane crashed in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, on Wednesday, 24 January. At least 65 people were on the plane excluding the crew, AFP reported, quoting Russia's defence ministry.

"Onboard were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," Russian defence ministry said.

Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said he was aware of an "incident" but gave no further details.

"Now an investigation team and emergency services are working on the site. I have changed my working schedule and travelled to the district," he told AFP.

(This is a developing copy. It will be updated with more details.)