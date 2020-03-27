Renowned Artist, Sculptor and Muralist Satish Gujral Passes Away

Satish Gujral, one of India’s most renowned artists, passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday, 26 March. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Satish Gujral was the elder brother of Inder Kumar Gujral, former Prime Minister of India in the United Front government in 1997-98.

Gujral was a famous painter, sculptor and muralist who had studied at Mayo School of Arts in Lahore and later enrolled in the JJ School of Art in Mumbai.

The art world mourned the death of the veteran artist. Art curator Ranjit Hoskote took to Twitter and wrote, “ Just heard the sad news of Satish Gujral's passing. Unlike many of his peers, who went to Paris or London in the early 1950s, Gujral went to Mexico City to study with Diego Rivera and Siqueiros. Gujral's was a versatile practice spanning painting, sculpture and architecture. RIP.”