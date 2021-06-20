Reforms Achieved by ‘Sacrificing’: Salman Khurshid to G-23 Leaders

A group of senior Congress leaders referred to as ‘G-23’ by the media had written to party president Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking “sweeping changes” in the party. The leaders included five former chief ministers, former Union ministers, sitting MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, among others.

On former law minister Marpadi Veerappa Moily calling for a “major surgery” on the party, Khurshid said that “surgery” should be done, but it must be made clear what one would lose or achieve by it.

“These wonderful phrases are not the answer, we need to get to the bottom (of the problem), we need to get to the inside, before surgery, we need to do X-rays, ultrasounds,” the former Union Minister said in the interview.

“If they mean that there should be a reshuffle and they should be given the top positions, then that is not reform or surgery. That is just saying ‘I want the job’. So, I think there should be a conversation,” he added.