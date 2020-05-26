Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 26 May, hit out at the government and its COVID-19 strategy.While talking to media via a video conference, Rahul Gandhi addressed scores of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and the Union government’s handling of it."India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and we are removing the lockdown. The aim and purpose of the lockdown has failed. India is facing the result of a failed lockdown," ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.He asked, "What is the central government planning to do going forward as the disease is growing?"As differences are rising between a few states and the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "Centre must support states, it will be difficult for Congress-ruled states to function without central support."“Due to non-lockdown situation and haphazard opening, there will be a second wave of coronavirus, which will be extremely devastating.”Rahul Gandhi, Congress LeaderAccording to news agency PTI, Gandhi also addressed the issues pertaining to the stranded migrant workers and said, "Centre must infuse cash to people. It will be fatal if they do not do it.""A dangerous situation will arise if financial support to people and industry is not given."Here are a few more highlights from Rahul Gandhi's media interaction:Our CMs say they are fighting a lonely battle. They are confident and understand what has to be done but what is the central government planning to do?The PM said (economic stimulus is) 10 percent of the GDP but in reality, less than 1 percent of the GDP is being given and mostly in loans. Hardly any cash is being given to people.In Congress-governed states, we are giving cash directly to farmers and labourers but not getting any support from the Centre. It is increasingly becoming difficult for our states to function without adequate support from the central government.Many MSMEs will go bankrupt, people will be unemployed and hence we’re stressing that injection of money to MSMEs and poor is required. It'll be fatal if it's not done.(With inputs from ANI and PTI)Intent is to Pick Holes: FM on Criticism of COVID-19 Package We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.