‘Rahul Not a Doctor’: Firm on His Allegations Over Ventilators

Gandhi had shared a report that alleged that the AgVa had fudged software to hide poor performance, quoting an ex-employees of the firm.

The report has quoted former employees saying that the low-cost ventilators made by the company show they were pumping more oxygen into patients’ lungs than they actually were.

"In this, international vendor nexus is very strong. Just like when Indian military equipment was indigenised, there was a lot of negative reviews. The same thing is happening here. What a Rs 10 lakh ventilator does, ours is doing for Rs 1.5 lakh. Will international associations, international vendors accept this? That is why they are trying to sabotage," Vaish said, as quoted by ANI.

“As far as Mumbai is concerned, JJ Hospital and St George Hospital got the installation done through a third-party. They did not install it properly. Hence, their doctors could not use it. If you put diesel instead of petrol, what would happen?” he added.