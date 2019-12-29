If Rahul Gandhi Loves Infiltrators, He Can Take Them to Italy: BJP

Addressing a public rally at Guwahati, the former Congress president appealed to people to be united and tell the BJP that the culture and identity of Assam "cannot be attacked".

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Giriraj Singh told reporters in Ranchi that only the grand old party and "tukde tukde" gangs have problems with the CAA.

"The BJP is cleansing sins of the Congress, which is spreading confusion and creating an atmosphere of fear," he alleged.

The minister said even Mahatma Gandhi said Hindus and other minority groups in Pakistan had been citizens of India, and if they returned to the country, they should be treated with the same dignity.

"The Congress accepted Partition on grounds of religion. Thereafter, people following Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhism, Jainism and Parsi religions faced persecution; the honour of sisters and daughters were robbed and people were intimidated into conversions," Giriraj Singh claimed.