"Second Most Difficult Day": Rahul Gandhi Shares Video Tribute to Indira Gandhi
Gandhi shared memories and visuals from his childhood in a tribute video for his grandmother, late PM Indira Gandhi
Paying his respects to late PM Indira Gandhi on the anniversary of her demise, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a sentimental video tribute to his grandmother, who was assassinated in 1984.
In a three-minute-video, Gandhi shared footage and photographs from the day of Mrs Gandhi's funeral, which shows his dabbing at his grandmother's face as she lay garlanded on a pyre.
"This was my dadi's funeral," he recalled, calling it the "second most difficult day" of his life.
"You can see I'm hiding my face. The morning before she died, she told me "Don't cry if something happens to me."
Gandhi spoke on how Mrs Gandhi told her family how the "biggest curse" for her would be to die of a disease. "I think from her perspective, probably the best way to die, for her country, defending the idea that she loved," he says in the clip.
Fondly recalling the dynamics in his house as a child, he called his father strict, noting that he "had essentially, two mothers." Calling Mrs Gandhi his "super mother", he said how she defended him against his father when he was angry.
"It was like losing my mother", he said.
Titled 'With love, in memory of my beloved Grandmother, Indira Ji', the video then plays scenes from Indira Gandhi's funeral procession, before coming to a close with footage of Rahul Gandhi offering flowers at Shakti Sthal, Indira Gandhi's memorial in Delhi.
Congress Secretary Priyanka Gandhi too marked the occasion in a tweet, recalling her grandmother's fearlessness and patriotism.
The heartfelt tribute was uploaded to Rahul Gandhi's YouTube channel and can be viewed here.
