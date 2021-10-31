"Second Most Difficult Day": Rahul Gandhi Shares Video Tribute to Indira Gandhi

Paying his respects to late PM Indira Gandhi on the anniversary of her demise, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shared a sentimental video tribute to his grandmother, who was assassinated in 1984.

In a three-minute-video, Gandhi shared footage and photographs from the day of Mrs Gandhi's funeral, which shows his dabbing at his grandmother's face as she lay garlanded on a pyre.

"This was my dadi's funeral," he recalled, calling it the "second most difficult day" of his life.