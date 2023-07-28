Ex-Gratia for Armed Forces Personnel With Physical Casualties: Punjab CM Mann

The CM Mann recalled that as an artist during the Kargil War, he organized a charity show in Patiala to express solidarity with national heroes. The collections from the show were handed over to the Army, the CM claimed.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the country suffered greatly as a colony of the British Empire, but the brave and determined heroes of the freedom struggle made enormous sacrifices to remove foreign imperialism.

"90 percent of the great patriots who died or were subjected to British tyranny were Punjabis," the CM said.

"Punjabis continue to play a crucial role in protecting India's borders, leading the nation against internal and external aggression. The hardworking and resilient farmers have made the country self-reliant in food production," he added.