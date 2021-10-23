Priyanka Gandhi Launches ‘Pratigya Yatra’, Unveils Seven Promises for UP Polls
Priyanka announced free e-Scooty for graduate girls & smartphones for Class 12 pass girls, among other things.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched three 'Pratigya Yatras' from Barabanki on Saturday, 23 October. The three yatras – from Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli – will run till 1 November.
Apart from the promised 40 percent tickets for women candidates, she also announced free e-Scooty for graduate girls and smartphones for Class 12 pass girls, among other things.
"Some key promises of our manifesto are free e-Scooty and mobile phones for school girls, farm loan waiver, Rs 25,000 per year to poor families, electricity bill half for all and full waiver of pending electricity bills of COVID period," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Vadra said that the party aims to provide 20 lakh government jobs, minimum support price of Rs 2500 for rice and wheat per quintal and Rs 400 for sugarcane per quintal to the families affected by COVID-19 pandemic, reported the Hindustan Times.
“I want to understand women farmers' working conditions, how they are raising their daughters and if they are able to educate them,” Vadra said earlier in the day.
In September, Congress had announced that it would be conducting a ‘Pratigya Yatra’ in Uttar Pradesh covering 12,000 km ahead of next year’s Assembly polls.
The ‘Congress Pratigya Yatra: Hum Vachan Nibhayenge’ “would pass through villages and towns of the state, the party had said in a statement.
The yatra was announced to assure the voters that the party will fulfil the promises it makes during the run-up to the polls.
The 'Pratigya Yatra' is a part of Congress’ poll campaign for the 2022 UP elections.
(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times)
