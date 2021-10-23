Priyanka Gandhi Launches ‘Pratigya Yatra’, Unveils Seven Promises for UP Polls

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched three 'Pratigya Yatras' from Barabanki on Saturday, 23 October. The three yatras – from Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli – will run till 1 November.

Apart from the promised 40 percent tickets for women candidates, she also announced free e-Scooty for graduate girls and smartphones for Class 12 pass girls, among other things.

"Some key promises of our manifesto are free e-Scooty and mobile phones for school girls, farm loan waiver, Rs 25,000 per year to poor families, electricity bill half for all and full waiver of pending electricity bills of COVID period," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Vadra said that the party aims to provide 20 lakh government jobs, minimum support price of Rs 2500 for rice and wheat per quintal and Rs 400 for sugarcane per quintal to the families affected by COVID-19 pandemic, reported the Hindustan Times.