Prakash Ambedkar Interview: 'Maha Vikas Aghadi May Not Last After Lok Sabha'

Lots of big events have been happening in Maharashtra politics since 2019 and the latest to join that list is the Election Commission giving total control of the NCP to Ajit Pawar.

The verdict on NCP is not surprising. There was a similar judgement for Shiv Sena. The Supreme Court made the first mistake . It said that the EC has jurisdiction to decide party dispute, or even without considering the Constitutional amendment that had come in in 1987.

If we look at the 10th Schedule introduced in 1989, and the changes that were made to it the last time, I was a part of those discussions. If we look at it from a nationalistic point of view, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had drafted and got approved the People's representation Act, he hadn't made it compulsory to register a political party. That issue was left up to the EC. he knew that after a period of time, the political parties are a symbol of unity. So, if they get divided, the country gets divided too. The issue to be examined by SC is the fact whether judicial powers come under Article 324 provision of the superintendence of control and conduct.

The SC has not examined that yet. I had suggested the same during Uddhav Thackeray's case but nobody listened. I got a call from the NCP and I suggested the same - to determine whether there are judicial powers to decide upon the matter. If not, it becomes a matter for the civil court to decide and the EC decision can be overturned.