‘Zero-Tolerance for Corruption’: Bhagwant Mann As Punjab Govt Completes 1 Year
The AAP witnessed a massive victory in the 2022 Assembly elections, winning 92 out of 117 seats.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed the media on Thursday, 16 March on the occasion of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government completing a year of coming to power in the state.
In a video address, Mann listed out a few achievements of his government in Punjab, including its zero tolerance policy against corruption.
"We have set an example by not sparing the elected MLAs and even ministers of our own party. Many leaders of the opposition were sent behind bars. Many corrupt officials are also under the scanner. Our party led by Arvind Kejriwal was born out of an anti-corruption movement and we are living up to people’s expectations."Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
'We Take Decisions With People': Mann
The Punjab CM further claimed that his government consults stakeholders before taking decisions.
"In our government, decisions are taken with people and not in AC rooms or just with the Chief Minister. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said the party has fulfilled many promises made to the people of Punjab and will fulfill many in the coming days," he said.
Mann also claimed that the Punjab government has opened over 500 'Mohalla Clinics' in the state and that the government is planning to open 16 medical colleges and many school of eminence across the state.
He also talked about his government's decision to provide 300 units of free electricity per month and government jobs to the youth of Punjab.
"87 percent of households in Punjab get free electricity," Mann claimed, adding that his government has also provided 26,797 government jobs to the people of the state.
