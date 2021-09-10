'Zamindars Who Have Lost Their Land': NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's Jibe at Congress

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, in an interview with India Today on Thursday, 9 September, said that the Indian National Congress (INC) should accept that it no longer wields influence over the country like it once did.

"There was a time when there was Congress from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. But not so anymore. This (reality) should be accepted. The closeness (with other opposition parties) will increase once there is a mentality (within Congress) to accept this (fact)," Pawar told India Today group's Mumbai Tak channel, as per a report by news agency PTI.