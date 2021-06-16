Would’ve Made OPS Tamil Nadu CM If Not for Dharma Yudham: Sasikala

This statement was made with regards to the dharma yudham launched on 7 February 2017, by OPS against Sasikala at Jayalalithaa's memorial. Hours before his revolt, OPS had been made to step down as CM to make way for Sasikala’s elevation. Following his rebellion, Sasikala had expelled him from the party and called him a traitor.

The party split into two AIADMK factions, with one being led by Sasikala and the other by OPS. However, when Sasikala was convicted in the disproportionate assets case a week later, she chose to appoint Edappadi Palaniswami as the CM.

In the audio clip, she goes on to say, “I just want the party to function well and cadres are saying that only if I come, the party will be fine. When the party is in the opposition and if we don’t know how to run the party then there is no point in expelling the party members.”

This was mentioned in connection with AIADMK’s move on 14 June to expel 15 party members for having phone conversations with her and thereby “tarnishing the integrity of the party.”