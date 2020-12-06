Would Have Still Been K’Taka CM If I Allied With BJP: Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Siddaramaiah got into a war of words over the weekend, blaming each other for the fall of the Congress-JDS alliance in the state.

On 5 December, Saturday, Kumaraswamy said that he would have remained the Chief Minister of the state if not for his alliance with the Congress.

He said if he had continued to maintain good relations with the BJP instead of falling into “the Congress trap” in 2018, he would finish the full term.