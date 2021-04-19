‘Would Have Put COVID in Devendra Fadnavis’ Mouth’: Shiv Sena MLA

The Maharashtra Police on 17 April claimed that it was probing a case of alleged ‘illegal’ export of Remdesivir by Bruck Pharma. The Maharashtra BJP later claimed that due permission had been obtained by the party to procure it for donation to the Maharashtra government.

At around 11:15 pm on 17 April, the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadanvis, Praveen Darekar, MLA Parag Alavani, and Prasad Lad arrived at the BKC police station. Fadnavis enquired why the director had been called.

Explaining what Fadnavis told them, the police said, “He (Fadnavis) said permission was taken from Commissioner FDA to donate the stock of Remdesivir vials to the Maharashtra government, as Remdesivir stocked for export cannot be diverted to the domestic market without permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) or FDA.”

“Mumbai Police acted in good faith. The director of the pharmaceutical company was called for an inquiry in order to trace and seize a large quantity i.e. 60,000 vials, of the life-saving medicine Remdesevir, based on a specific input verified by facts,” it said.



These facts were explained to Fadnavis and the other leaders and the director of the pharma company was let off after being told he had to be present for inquiry whenever needed in the future.

The Mumbai police, the BJP, the MVA, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are now engaged in a war of claims and counter-claims over the controversy, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) calling the BJP’s claims “suspicious”.