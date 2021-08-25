'Won't Let Maharashtra Turn into West Bengal': Union Min Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane, on Wednesday, 25 August, said that he “won’t let Maharashtra become West Bengal”, according to NDTV.



Narayan Rane’s remarks come shortly after the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken till 17 September, against Rane in the FIR filed by the Nashik Cyber Police over his “slap Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray” remark.

Rane had filed a petition on Wednesday morning before the high court seeking to quash the FIR against him and the Bombay High Court is slated to hear the plea next on 17 September.

According to ANI, Rane on Wednesday, also said:

“The verdict in all cases (by Shiv Sena) filed against me in Bombay High Court has come in my favour. This is an indication that the country is run by laws.”



Further, Rane added that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra will resume on Friday, and thanked his party leaders for standing behind him.