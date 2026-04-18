Why Did Modi Govt Lose Lok Sabha Vote? It Underestimated the Opposition

None of the major Opposition parties are, in principle, opposed to women's reservation. They had all supported the 2023 Bill, which lays down implementation of reservation after the next delimitation exercise, which in turn is to take place after the next census.

The timeline for this is such that it was unlikely to be implemented before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

As the bill had already become law and the timeline for its implementation was clear, the government's move to bring another Constitutional Amendment for women's reservation was seen as suspicious by the Opposition.

The Opposition parties, perhaps rightly, concluded that the real aim isn't women's reservation, but carrying out delimitation and increasing the number of seats in Parliament ahead of schedule. Two bills for this purposed were tabled and linked to women's reservation.

There were also accusations from the Opposition that the government is trying to change India's electoral architecture without following due process.

Every major Opposition party - be it the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and DMK - felt that delimitation would go against their interests.

For the DMK and Congress, opposition to the Bill was also due to fears that the proportion of seats in southern states would get reduced.

Due to the Special Intensive Revision exercise, trust towards the government was at a low and the Bills further fed into fears that the BJP is trying to manipulate the electoral process to its benefit.