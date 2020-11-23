Will Welcome BJP’s Move to Merge India, Pak, Bangladesh: NCP

This comment comes after BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, 21 November, said that Pakistan’s Karachi will be a part of India one day.

“We believe in ‘akhand Bharat,” said Fadnavis, reported ANI.

Fadnavis’s remark came over the controversy that emerged last week after Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonka in a video could be seen telling the owner Mumbai snack shop Karachi Sweets to change the name of his shop to “something in Marathi”.

“I hate the name Karachi. The city in Pakistan is a hub of terrorists,” the Sena leader was heard saying on the video, reported Scroll.