ADVERTISEMENT
'Will Serve Punjab': Day After Retirement, Harbhajan Hints at Joining Politics
"I know politicians from every party. I'll make an announcement beforehand if I'll join any party," he said.
i
A day after announcing his retirement, cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday, 25 December, said that he intends to serve Punjab, and might join politics.
"I know politicians from every party. I'll make an announcement beforehand if I'll join any party. Will serve Punjab, maybe via politics or something else, no decision has been taken yet," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Published:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT