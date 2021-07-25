Will Get Message by Evening: Yediyurappa on Possible Leadership Change
The CM said that from the day he took charge, he faced many challenges like natural disasters and the pandemic.
Amid reports of his resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa said on Sunday, 25 July, that he will get word about the speculated change in leadership in the state by the evening and will 'take an appropriate decision on the same'.
Yediyurappa said that he believed in the leadership of Nadda, Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi. His government will complete two years in office on 26 July.
Expressing satisfaction of the developmental projects in Shivamogga in the last two years, Yediyurappa, as quoted by PTI said, "I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth."
He also thanked the people for supporting him through the challenges he faced.
Commenting on the possibility of appointing a Dalit CM, he stated that he was not the one who appointed his successor. “It is the high command.”
"Faced Several Challenges as CM"
Yediyurappa on Saturday said that since the day he took charge as the Chief Minister, he faced several challenges like unprecedented natural disasters in the state and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
He reached Belgavi district on Sunday morning to take stock of the situation due to heavy rains and floods across the state.
The CM plans on visiting most villages affected by the rains and expressed relief that the rains had stopped for the time being. State Revenue Minister R Ashok told ANI that nine lives have been lost and three people are missing in Karnataka’s flood affected regions.
Prahlad Joshi as a Possible Successor
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, whose name has been doing the rounds as Yediyurappa’s successor, said on Saturday that nobody had spoken to him regarding the position and that he was not aware whether or not the current Chief Minister had been asked to resign.
Acknowledging media reports, Joshi noted that only the media had any speculations about the same and since nobody had spoken to him, there was 'no need to react to it', reported PTI.
These speculations have the possibility of triggering strong reactions from the Lingayat community, as they had warned to withdraw their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party if Yediyurappa, their strongman, was removed from his current post. As per media reports, over 500 Lingayat seers are slated to meet Yediyurappa in Bengaluru today.
"We will discuss the current situation in Karnataka. All seers have given their blessings to him (Yediyurappa). Every government should work on its shortcomings."Dingaleshwara Swami, Balehosur Mutt, speaking to ANI
The list of possible candidates for the position also includes CT Ravi, BL Santosh, Murugesh Nirani, Arvind Bellad and others.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.