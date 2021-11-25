'Will Coordinate With TMC, Others': Congress Holds Meet on Parliament Strategy
The Congress's remark comes after 11 party MPs from Meghalaya joined the TMC, leading to friction between the two.
Ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament, the Congress's Parliament strategy panel met at Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence on Thursday, 25 November.
The party leaders had reportedly convened to chart out a roadmap for the party's strategy for the Parliament session, which is slated to begin on 29 November.
"In the Congress Parliament Strategy Group meeting today, we have decided that we will raise a range of issues in the Parliament, including inflation, prices of petrol and diesel, Chinese aggression, and issue of J&K," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the meeting.
The party will raise the issues of the farmers and demand the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Misra from his post on the first day of the session, he further indicated. Misra's son has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of four farmers in Lakhimpur.
'Want Unity Between Opposition Parties': Kharge
The Congress also wants unity between the various Opposition parties, Kharge stated after the meeting.
"We will call up leaders of various parties as part of our efforts to bring Opposition parties together on these issues in the Parliament," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
"We will coordinate with all other parties, Trinamool, and others to have a coordinated approach," he said, NDTV reported.
The statement comes after former Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma on Thursday censured the Congress party, noting that he, along with 11 other MLAs out of a total of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, were joining the TMC.
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Anand echoed a similar sentiment.
"Congress is the principal Opposition party. We'll try to do our duty in all sincerity so that Opposition parties speak together on these matters," he was quoted as saying.
Party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, and Jairam Ramesh were also present at the meeting.
The Winter Session of the Parliament is expected to begin on 29 November, and is scheduled to go on until 23 December. 26 new bills, including the one seeking to ban cryptocurrency, will be introduced in the Winter Session of the Parliament, as per a Lok Sabha notice.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.