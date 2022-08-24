‘Will Contest From All 90 Assembly Seats’: National Conference on J&K Polls

The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday, 24 August, announced that it will contest all the 90 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir when the polls, virtually signalling an end to the end of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

The PAGD, an amalgam of five parties – the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Awami National Conference, CPI(M) and CPI – was formed in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 provisions with the main aim of restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed on 4 August 2019.

The grouping, which initially had Peoples Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone also as a constituent, had contested the District Development Council polls together.