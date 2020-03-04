Why Wasn’t Note-Ban Mentioned?: Thackeray at Fadnavis’ Book Launch

Several economists as well as opposition parties had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in 2016, blaming it for causing a huge disruption in the economy.

Thackeray, however, had words of praise for Fadnavis, who is now Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Fadnavis has simplified the subject in his book for the benefit lay persons, he said.

Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said that opposition leaders often create a ruckus when budgets are presented, and praised Fadnavis for being a patient listener instead.

Fadnavis is also a “good litterateur” who should take up this role full-time, giving up politics, he said. “It will bring `good days' for us,” Pawar quipped.

Fadnavis said even MLAs sometimes find budgets complicated. “This book is written for commoners,” he said, adding he intends to bring out its English edition too.