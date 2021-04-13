Why Are Ambedkarites Objecting to Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Dalit Diwali’?

Laxman Yadav, assistant professor at Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University, said, "In the Constituent Assembly, Dr Ambedkar himself did not use the word Dalit. Jaipal Singh Munda would say that we want tribal words, not ST words. But, the bill was passed on the day Jaipalji was not present.”

Yadav said that in terms of what came into our practice after Independence, the word Dalit was considered for the Schedule Cast (SC) community. “So I think Akhilesh Yadav should not have used the word 'Dalit Deepawali'. The first meaning of this is that Ambedkar was only the leader of Dalits.”