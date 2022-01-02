Perfume Czar, Samajwadi Party MLC, I-T Dept Target: Who is Pushpraj Jain?

Days after the BJP and Samajwadi Party traded allegations and counter-allegations over which party held the allegiance of Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain, from whose house nearly Rs 200 crore was seized by tax authorities, the Income Tax Department raided the properties of someone who definitely belonged to the Samajwadi Party, Pushpraj Jain.

Around 50 properties in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, owned by the businessperson who owns perfumery, petrol pumps, and cold storage operations, were raided by the I-T Department, as per NDTV.

Speculation had mounted over whether the first set of raids by the Directorate of GST Intelligence had been conducted on the correct target, after BJP leaders claimed that Piyush Jain had launched the official perfume of Akhilesh Yadav's SP.